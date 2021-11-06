Grayson McCall out for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

Coastal Carolina will be without its starting quarterback in tonight’s Sun Belt East division matchup at Georgia Southern. Sophomore Grayson McCall has been declared out of the road battle in Statesboro, GA.

#NCAAF #CC - Grayson McCall (undisclosed) is out Saturday at Georgia Southern — Action Labs (@ActionLabs_HQ) November 6, 2021

CCU will most likely turn to senior Bryce Carpenter to get the start against the Eagles this evening. He, along with fellow backup QB’s Jarrett Guest, and Zack Stevens, were seen warming up at Paulson Stadium.

McCall was putting together a very strong season in Conway, SC, as he entered Saturday leading the nation in both passing efficiency and yards per attempt. Through the 2021 campaign, he’s completed 73.4% of his passes for 2,063 yards, 17 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He notably exited last week’s 35-28 victory over Troy briefly after vomiting on the field. He reportedly suffered an upper-body injury but it’s unknown if that’s the reasoning for him missing tonight’s matchup at Georgia Southern.

Coastal is trying to stay near the top of the east division after losing to Appalachian State a few weeks back. The Chanticleers are 14.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 56.5.