Grayson McCall out for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

The starting quarterback for the Sun Belt favorites won’t play in Clay Helton’s first game in Statesboro.

By Collin Sherwin and Nick Simon Updated
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall passes the ball during a college football game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Oct. 20, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coastal Carolina will be without its starting quarterback in tonight’s Sun Belt East division matchup at Georgia Southern. Sophomore Grayson McCall has been declared out of the road battle in Statesboro, GA.

CCU will most likely turn to senior Bryce Carpenter to get the start against the Eagles this evening. He, along with fellow backup QB’s Jarrett Guest, and Zack Stevens, were seen warming up at Paulson Stadium.

McCall was putting together a very strong season in Conway, SC, as he entered Saturday leading the nation in both passing efficiency and yards per attempt. Through the 2021 campaign, he’s completed 73.4% of his passes for 2,063 yards, 17 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He notably exited last week’s 35-28 victory over Troy briefly after vomiting on the field. He reportedly suffered an upper-body injury but it’s unknown if that’s the reasoning for him missing tonight’s matchup at Georgia Southern.

Coastal is trying to stay near the top of the east division after losing to Appalachian State a few weeks back. The Chanticleers are 14.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 56.5.

