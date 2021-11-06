Purdue executes crazy trick play to extend lead against No. 3 Michigan State

Purdue has already taken down one top-five Big Ten foe this season and they’re trying to do it again with a little bit of trickeration on Saturday.

Check out what Jeff Brohm and company busted out to take a 21-7 lead on No. 3 Michigan State.

Purdue just ran the greatest trick play in the history of football pic.twitter.com/mu4vedbuHN — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) November 6, 2021

There’s not a single pass thrown in front of the line of scrimmage on this play, and Michigan State’s defense bought just about every motion on this play. The Boilermakers craftily draw those defenders to one side of the field before Aiden O’Connell swings the ball back over to Jackson Anthrop, who gets the ball with a wall of blockers in front of him. One brave Spartan tries to bust up the play, but predictably fails to do so.

The play didn’t affect the Spartans, however, as the MSU offense marched down to field to set up a Kenneth Walker III touchdown run. We’re in for an interesting second half folks, so buckle in.