 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Purdue executes crazy trick play to extend lead against No. 3 Michigan State

The Boilermakers are giving the Spartans all they can handle and then some.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue has already taken down one top-five Big Ten foe this season and they’re trying to do it again with a little bit of trickeration on Saturday.

Check out what Jeff Brohm and company busted out to take a 21-7 lead on No. 3 Michigan State.

There’s not a single pass thrown in front of the line of scrimmage on this play, and Michigan State’s defense bought just about every motion on this play. The Boilermakers craftily draw those defenders to one side of the field before Aiden O’Connell swings the ball back over to Jackson Anthrop, who gets the ball with a wall of blockers in front of him. One brave Spartan tries to bust up the play, but predictably fails to do so.

The play didn’t affect the Spartans, however, as the MSU offense marched down to field to set up a Kenneth Walker III touchdown run. We’re in for an interesting second half folks, so buckle in.

More From DraftKings Nation