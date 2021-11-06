Canelo vs. Plant: Live round-by-round updates, results for super middleweight title fight

It’s fight night in Las Vegas and we get arguably the biggest title fight of the year. Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant face off at MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday evening to crown the first undisputed super middleweight champion of the four-belt era. Canelo is putting the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring titles on the line while Plant will put up his IBF title and undefeated record.

Ring walks will hopefully happen sometime in the 11 p.m. ET hour, but with a big fight like this, I don’t think anybody would be surprised if they didn’t start fighting until after midnight. Either way, this fight will be over by the time you have to set your clocks back an hour for Daylight Savings Time.

We’ll be here to provide live scores for however many rounds the fight lasts. Canelo is a massive favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -1000. Plant is a +600 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 9.5 with under priced at -130.

The referee for the fight is Russell Mora. The judges are Dave Moretti, Patricia Morse Jarman, and Steve Weisfeld.

If Canelo wins the fight, he’ll have officially cleaned out the super middleweight division. He could take aim at David Benavidez’s undefeated record, or he could elect to move up to light heavyweight or back down to middleweight. On the more offbeat side, UFC star Kamaru Usman has been pushing to fight him. Given the lack of significant competition for Canelo, maybe he takes the pay check. But first, he needs to beat Plant.

