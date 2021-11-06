Michael Porter Jr. heads to locker room with injury vs. Rockets, questionable to return

The Denver Nuggets have had some injury scares this season, and those scares will continue Saturday as Michael Porter Jr. went to the locker room after appearing to move awkwardly on a layup attempt. Porter Jr. is officially questionable to return to the contest against the Houston Rockets. The Nuggets have him down for a back injury, although it initially looked like a leg problem.

Michael Porter Jr. really missed this layup pic.twitter.com/kFlZ2zvUau — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2021

The forward appeared to grab his knee, which is a scary sight for Nuggets fans. Porter Jr. has a history with leg and back problems, so this will be something to monitor going forward.

Expect Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon to assume bigger roles in Porter Jr.’s absence. This team still revolves around Nikola Jokic and will continue to do so with Porter Jr. out. Jamal Murray is still months away from returning, so the Nuggets have to hope Porter Jr.’s injury is not serious. Expect the team to treat its prized forward with an abundance of caution in the coming days. The Nuggets have held their own in the West, so they can afford to have Porter Jr. rest up if his injury isn’t a long-term issue.