Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada returns vs. Auburn after suffering helmet-to-helmet hit

Update: Calzada has returned to the contest with a knee brace and a shoulder brace, indicating he suffered multiple injuries on the helmet-to-helmet hit. The quarterback did not sustain a concussion, though, so he’s been cleared to play in the game. Calzada made a memorable return to upset Alabama, and he’s trying to add another big moment against Auburn.

The Texas A&M Aggies are in a tight battle with the Auburn Tigers, grabbing a 6-3 in the second half on a rare scoring drive. However, the Aggies might be down to their third-string quarterback Blake Bost after Zach Calzada took a helmet-to-helmet hit on a draw play. Calzada appeared to be alright, but then went down to a knee and also appeared to be clutching his shoulder.

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada hurt his left shoulder pic.twitter.com/LXt6LxnsnP — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 6, 2021

Texas A&M trainers checked on Calzada, who will clearly have to go through the concussion protocol before entering the game. The Aggies have not had a productive day offensive, and both teams have missed field goals on the day. Calzada is in the medical tent while the Tigers have the ball attempting to respond to Texas A&M’s scoring drive. Let’s see if Calzada can eventually return to the contest or if the Aggies will have to roll with Bost for the rest of this pivotal SEC West contest.