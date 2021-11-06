Live updates for 2021 Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series closes out its 2021 season and the overall NASCAR calendar on Sunday with the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The day before, qualifying is taking place to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying gets started at 7 p.m. and will air on TV at CNBC and via live stream at NBC Sports Live.
Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +190, and is followed by Chase Elliott (+340), Denny Hamlin (+400), and Martin Truex, Jr. (+450). The next closest driver is William Byron at +1400. Larson, Elliott, Hamlin, and Truex are the Championship 4 competing for the season-ending playoff title, so the odds split is not surprising. The rest of the field will compete to win, but if we’re looking at a close finish between the four title contenders, we could see some of the rest of the field backing off a bit
Here is the full entry list for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. We’ll update the qualifying results as they come in.
2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|Qualifying time
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Rick Hendrick
|26.289
|24
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi
|26.315
|13
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart Haas Racing
|26.327
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Roger Penske
|26.432
|28
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers
|26.469
|1
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Rick Hendrick
|26.544
|3
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart Haas Racing
|26.544
|34
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Jack Roush
|26.568
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|JTG-Daugherty Racing
|26.576
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart Haas Racing
|26.594
|14
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|26.623
|17
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|26.652
|22
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|26.665
|2
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Bob Jenkins
|26.722
|35
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG-Daugherty Racing
|26.812
|5
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|26.906
|12
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware
|26.921
|19
|Joey Gase
|53
|Rick Ware
|27.181
|30
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|27.56
|David Starr
|13
|27.716
|21
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|Rick Ware
|27.861
|18
|Garrett Smithley
|15
|Rick Ware
|27.874
|4
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress
|27.887
|7
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|28.243
|10
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Jack Roush
|TBD
|11
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|TBD
|16
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|20
|Joey Logano
|22
|Roger Penske
|TBD
|23
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart Haas Racing
|TBD
|25
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|26
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Rick Hendrick
|TBD
|27
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs
|TBD
|29
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Bob Jenkins
|TBD
|32
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi
|TBD
|33
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Roger Penske
|TBD
|36
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Carl Long
|TBD
|37
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress
|TBD
|38
|William Byron
|24
|Rick Hendrick
|TBD