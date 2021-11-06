 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Live updates for 2021 Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2021 Cup Series Championship takes place on November 7th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at the Phoenix Raceway.

By David Fucillo Updated
A general view of racing as the sun sets during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series closes out its 2021 season and the overall NASCAR calendar on Sunday with the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The day before, qualifying is taking place to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying gets started at 7 p.m. and will air on TV at CNBC and via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +190, and is followed by Chase Elliott (+340), Denny Hamlin (+400), and Martin Truex, Jr. (+450). The next closest driver is William Byron at +1400. Larson, Elliott, Hamlin, and Truex are the Championship 4 competing for the season-ending playoff title, so the odds split is not surprising. The rest of the field will compete to win, but if we’re looking at a close finish between the four title contenders, we could see some of the rest of the field backing off a bit

Here is the full entry list for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. We’ll update the qualifying results as they come in.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Team Qualifying time
Pos. Driver Car # Team Qualifying time
9 Chase Elliott 9 Rick Hendrick 26.289
24 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 26.315
13 Cole Custer 41 Stewart Haas Racing 26.327
6 Brad Keselowski 2 Roger Penske 26.432
28 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 26.469
1 Alex Bowman 48 Rick Hendrick 26.544
3 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart Haas Racing 26.544
34 Ryan Newman 6 Jack Roush 26.568
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing 26.576
8 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart Haas Racing 26.594
14 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 26.623
17 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 26.652
22 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 26.665
2 Anthony Alfredo 38 Bob Jenkins 26.722
35 Ryan Preece 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing 26.812
5 B.J. McLeod 78 B.J. McLeod 26.906
12 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware 26.921
19 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware 27.181
30 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 27.56
David Starr 13 27.716
21 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware 27.861
18 Garrett Smithley 15 Rick Ware 27.874
4 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress 27.887
7 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 28.243
10 Chris Buescher 17 Jack Roush TBD
11 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs TBD
15 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing TBD
16 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs TBD
20 Joey Logano 22 Roger Penske TBD
23 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart Haas Racing TBD
25 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs TBD
26 Kyle Larson 5 Rick Hendrick TBD
27 Martin Truex, Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs TBD
29 Michael McDowell 34 Bob Jenkins TBD
32 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi TBD
33 Ryan Blaney 12 Roger Penske TBD
36 Timmy Hill 66 Carl Long TBD
37 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress TBD
38 William Byron 24 Rick Hendrick TBD

More From DraftKings Nation