Live updates for 2021 Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series closes out its 2021 season and the overall NASCAR calendar on Sunday with the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The day before, qualifying is taking place to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying gets started at 7 p.m. and will air on TV at CNBC and via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +190, and is followed by Chase Elliott (+340), Denny Hamlin (+400), and Martin Truex, Jr. (+450). The next closest driver is William Byron at +1400. Larson, Elliott, Hamlin, and Truex are the Championship 4 competing for the season-ending playoff title, so the odds split is not surprising. The rest of the field will compete to win, but if we’re looking at a close finish between the four title contenders, we could see some of the rest of the field backing off a bit

Here is the full entry list for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. We’ll update the qualifying results as they come in.