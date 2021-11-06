TCU shocks No. 12 Baylor 30-28, sends Bears out of College Football Playoff contention

With TCU getting rid of Gary Patterson prior to this Week 10 contest against No. 12 Baylor, it was hard to know what kind of Horned Frogs team we would get. The Bears found out the hard way in a classic Big 12 rivalry matchup.

TCU upset Baylor 30-28, clinching the victory on an interception as the Bears were driving to potentially take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

PICKED OFF



The @TCUFootball defense with a CLUTCH play in the final minute pic.twitter.com/071QsXO0n9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2021

The win is bad look for Patterson, who took the Horned Frogs to their peak on the gridiron before seeing it all crumble over the last few seasons. It’s a worse loss for the Bears, who now have to navigate through the Big 12 with two losses. Baylor was looking like a College Football Playoff contender with only one loss and a chance to win the Big 12 title game but now the Bears will need some help from other teams to climb in the rankings.