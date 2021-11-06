Oregon State K Everett Hayes nails 60-yard field goal to force overtime vs. Colorado

The phrase “college kickers” has become synonymous with bad misses, but occasionally the kickers flip the script and something crazy.

Oregon State Beavers kicker Everett Hayes not only drilled a 60-yard field goal but did so in a pressure situation to force overtime against the Colorado Buffaloes. Hayes went 2-3 on field goals and 3-3 on extra points in the contest. He’s 85.7 percent on field goals and 100 percent on extra points during the season, showing this 60-yard boot was not a fluke.

Oregon State was down 19-10 in this game but eventually took a 24-20 lead in the contest. Colorado scored a touchdown to take a 27-24 lead late but Hayes’ boot wiped out that advantage for the Buffaloes.