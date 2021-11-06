Who will Canelo Alvarez fight next as super middleweight champ?

With his 11th round TKO of Caleb Plant, there is not much left for Canelo Alvarez to do in boxing at 168 lbs. He’s stopped all potential challengers to the throne, and at this point he likely either needs to change weight classes or do something unexpected to make his next payday.

And considering Alvarez got paid about $40 million for this bout, he’ll likely want something that’s going to draw box office as well.

David Benavidez could be an option, and is a super middleweight with a 24-0 record. But he’s also been stripped of his title twice; once for failing a drug test, and once for failing to make weight before a bout.

Would Alvarez be willing to drop some weight and take on “Triple G” Gennady Golovkin? Golovkin is one of the few challengers to the pound-for-pound title, but he’s also someone that could make an amazing catchweight fight if they were able to meet at somewhere around 163 lbs.

The other option might be Kamaru Usman, the UFC welterweight champion who matches up weight-wise as well. Usman has cleaned out his division in his combat sport as well, but has no boxing experience despite being known as a standup fighter. It could be an easy payday for Alvarez in a fight where he’d be massively favored, and it’s clear Usman wants the matchup even if Canelo appears to be skeptical.