How much will the winner of the World Wide Technology Championship win in 2021

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the World Wide Technology Championship, taking place at the El Camaleón Golf Club at Mayakoba on Mexico’s Riviera Maya in 2021.

By DKNation Staff
Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course on November 06, 2021 in Playa del Carmen. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The last overseas stop to open the 2021-22 PGA Tour season is in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico this week at the World Wide Technology Championship.

The total purse for the event is $7.2 million, a bit higher than last week’s Bermuda Championship, and the winner will take home a cool $1,296,000 as well as a three-year PGA Tour exemption, some entries into majors and The Players Championship, and lots of other goodies and sponsorship dollars likely as well.

Viktor Hovland sits at -19 entering Sunday’s play, and holds a two-shot lead over Talor Gooch, and a three-shot lead over Justin Thomas. The winner will take home the usual share of 18% of the dollars available. 135 players started the event, and 70 made the cut.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this information from thegolfnewsnet.com.

  • 1. $1,296,000
  • 2. $784,800
  • 3. $496,800
  • 4. $352,800
  • 5. $295,200
  • 6. $261,000
  • 7. $243,000
  • 8. $225,000
  • 9. $210,600
  • 10. $196,200
  • 11. $181,800
  • 12. $167,400
  • 13. $153,000
  • 14. $138,600
  • 15. $131,400
  • 16. $124,200
  • 17. $117,000
  • 18. $109,800
  • 19. $102,600
  • 20. $95,400
  • 21. $88,200
  • 22. $81,000
  • 23. $75,240
  • 24. $69,480
  • 25. $63,720
  • 26. $57,960
  • 27. $55,800
  • 28. $53,640
  • 29. $51,480
  • 30. $49,320
  • 31. $47,160
  • 32. $45,000
  • 33. $42,840
  • 34. $41,040
  • 35. $39,240
  • 36. $37,440
  • 37. $35,640
  • 38. $34,200
  • 39. $32,760
  • 40. $31,320
  • 41. $29,880
  • 42. $28,440
  • 43. $27,000
  • 44. $25,560
  • 45. $24,120
  • 46. $22,680
  • 47. $21,240
  • 48. $20,088
  • 49. $19,080
  • 50. $18,504
  • 51. $18,072
  • 52. $17,640
  • 53. $17,352
  • 54. $17,064
  • 55. $16,920
  • 56. $16,776
  • 57. $16,632
  • 58. $16,488
  • 59. $16,344
  • 60. $16,200
  • 61. $16,056
  • 62. $15,912
  • 63. $15,768
  • 64. $15,624
  • 65. $15,480

