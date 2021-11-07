How much will the winner of the World Wide Technology Championship win in 2021

The last overseas stop to open the 2021-22 PGA Tour season is in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico this week at the World Wide Technology Championship.

The total purse for the event is $7.2 million, a bit higher than last week’s Bermuda Championship, and the winner will take home a cool $1,296,000 as well as a three-year PGA Tour exemption, some entries into majors and The Players Championship, and lots of other goodies and sponsorship dollars likely as well.

Viktor Hovland sits at -19 entering Sunday’s play, and holds a two-shot lead over Talor Gooch, and a three-shot lead over Justin Thomas. The winner will take home the usual share of 18% of the dollars available. 135 players started the event, and 70 made the cut.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this information from thegolfnewsnet.com.