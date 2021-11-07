How much will the winner of the World Wide Technology Championship win in 2021

The last overseas stop to open the 2021-22 PGA Tour season is in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico this week at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The total purse for the event is $7.2 million, a bit higher than last week’s Bermuda Championship, and the winner will take home a cool $1,296,000 as well as a three-year PGA Tour exemption, some entries into majors and The Players Championship, and lots of other goodies and sponsorship dollars likely as well.
Viktor Hovland sits at -19 entering Sunday’s play, and holds a two-shot lead over Talor Gooch, and a three-shot lead over Justin Thomas. The winner will take home the usual share of 18% of the dollars available. 135 players started the event, and 70 made the cut.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this information from thegolfnewsnet.com.
- 1. $1,296,000
- 2. $784,800
- 3. $496,800
- 4. $352,800
- 5. $295,200
- 6. $261,000
- 7. $243,000
- 8. $225,000
- 9. $210,600
- 10. $196,200
- 11. $181,800
- 12. $167,400
- 13. $153,000
- 14. $138,600
- 15. $131,400
- 16. $124,200
- 17. $117,000
- 18. $109,800
- 19. $102,600
- 20. $95,400
- 21. $88,200
- 22. $81,000
- 23. $75,240
- 24. $69,480
- 25. $63,720
- 26. $57,960
- 27. $55,800
- 28. $53,640
- 29. $51,480
- 30. $49,320
- 31. $47,160
- 32. $45,000
- 33. $42,840
- 34. $41,040
- 35. $39,240
- 36. $37,440
- 37. $35,640
- 38. $34,200
- 39. $32,760
- 40. $31,320
- 41. $29,880
- 42. $28,440
- 43. $27,000
- 44. $25,560
- 45. $24,120
- 46. $22,680
- 47. $21,240
- 48. $20,088
- 49. $19,080
- 50. $18,504
- 51. $18,072
- 52. $17,640
- 53. $17,352
- 54. $17,064
- 55. $16,920
- 56. $16,776
- 57. $16,632
- 58. $16,488
- 59. $16,344
- 60. $16,200
- 61. $16,056
- 62. $15,912
- 63. $15,768
- 64. $15,624
- 65. $15,480