Best DFS lineup strategy for Titans-Rams on Sunday night

The Titans come into this matchup with the Rams sitting way atop their division with a 6-2 record, but they also just lost Derrick Henry to a foot injury. The Rams are 7-1 and are in a fight with the 7-1 Cardinals, who they lost to earlier, for the NFC West lead.

Injuries

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams — Stafford didn’t practice with a sore back this week, but Sean McVay expects him to play.

Robert Woods, RB, Rams — Woods, like Stafford, didn’t practice this week, but with a foot injury, and is expected to play. With the extra game on the schedule this season, we should expect more and more players see extended rest.

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans — Brown popped up on the injury report with a knee injury on Friday. He is questionable to play. He spoke with the media on Friday as usual and didn’t appear concerned, but it is something to keep an eye on. If he can’t go, Julio Jones, who was taken off the injury report this week, would see extra work.

Captain’s Chair

Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams — $13,800

If Matthew Stafford really is nursing his back injury and the Titans are down Derrick Henry and possibly have an ailing A.J. Brown, then Henderson is line for a bunch of work. The Titans run defense is their weakness and Henderson should be in line for a nice workload no matter what.

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans — $15,300

With Henry out, Brown should step in as the main offensive weapon for the Titans. His injury is a concern, but as long as he’s good to go, I think he’s worth taking a risk on. His upside is right up there with Cooper Kupp in this game.

Value Plays

Adrian Peterson, RB, Titans — $3,000

Peterson has impressed the team with his ability coming off the street cold and I expect him to be the goal line back over Jeremy McNichols this week. For his price, he just needs to grab a goal line touchdown to give value.

Van Jefferson, WR, Rams —$6,800

Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are the upside plays against a Titans pass defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. But, they aren’t cheap, and Jefferson has taken a bigger role in this offense than expected. He put up 88 yards last week and is a good deep threat in a plus matchup.