Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings tight ends Tyler Conklin and Chris Herndon were active in last week’s Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, making contributions in the team’s 20-16 loss.

Conklin is always good to get a handful of looks in each contest while targets are few and far between for Herndon. The Vikings are staring down the barrel of a Week 9 road matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday so what does that mean for the fantasy prospects of their tight end targets?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TEs Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon

In last week’s loss to the Cowboys, Conklin caught five of seven targets for 57 yards while Herndon caught just one pass for seven yards. That was actually just Herndon’s second reception of the season, the first coming in the form of a touchdown against the Panthers in Week 6.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Ravens defense has been generous against opposing tight ends this season, yielding 46 receptions for 545 yards and six touchdowns this year. That bodes well for the more consistent Conklin, so start him and keep Herndon on the bench and sit him.