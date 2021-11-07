Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Veteran running back Latavius Murray has provided the Baltimore Ravens some production this season after they lost three running backs to injury in the summer. Murray did not play in Week 7 against Bengals and coming out of a bye, it does not appear we’ll see him in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. He is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury and did not practice at all this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Latavius Murray

Murray did not play in Baltimore’s last game before the bye due to the ankle injury, which opened up the door for Ty’Son Williams to receive some snaps. The Ravens’ running game did not have a lot of success against the Bengals in Week 6 as Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell, and Williams combined for 29 yards on 11 yards and a touchdown. It was not the best performance from Baltimore’s running back room.

Murray will give this unit a boost when he returns, but it does not appear likely this week. Instead, we’ll see Williams, Bell, and Freeman split carries. The Vikings’ run defense is allowing 120.9 yards and 18 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season, but without a clear No. 1 this weekend, it’s hard to justify any of the three.