Mac Jones start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is on the road again this week, traveling from West to East Coast for a Sunday tilt with the Carolina Panthers. He’s coming off a scoreless performance last week, and his outlook for Week 9 is an iffy one.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

For the first time since Week 2, Jones did not throw a touchdown pass. He completed just 18 passes on 35 attempts, totaling 218 yards, also his lowest total since the season’s second week. The Chargers, who the Patriots played last week, are one of the tougher teams on opposing quarterbacks, but the Panthers are also decent at limiting scoring.

Carolina held Matt Ryan of the Falcons to a single touchdown throw last week, while picking him off twice. It was his worst outing since the start of the season. The Patriots are a better team, but it’s not going to be an easy week for Jones to pick up many fantasy points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mac Jones.