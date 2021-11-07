Ameer Abdullah start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers look to make it two wins in a row when they meet the New England Patriots in Week 9. There’s a lot of activity in the Panthers backfield, with Christian McCaffrey being activated off injured reserve. It’s unclear whether the star running back will suit up for the game though.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Ameer Abdullah

Abdullah has been the third-string running back for the Panthers, primarily getting touches as a receiver. He’s had on a bigger role with McCaffrey out, although that could change in Week 9. It’s hard to trust Abdullah as a viable fantasy option in any format.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless both McCaffrey and Chuba Hubbard are out in Week 9, there’s no format where Abdullah merits a starting spot over other running backs. He does have some value in PPR leagues, but even that’s not enough to have Abdullah in the lineup.