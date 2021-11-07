Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 20-16 in Week 8. The Vikings led nearly the entire game, but a late touchdown with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter lifted the Cowboys to victory. The Vikings fall to 3-4 on the season and sit in second place in the NFC North behind the Green Bay Packers. They’ll look to bounce back in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Week 8 was rough for Kirk Cousins as he put in what was easily his worst performance of the season. He completed 23 of his 35 pass attempts for a season-low 184 yards. The Dallas defense really took it to Minnesota even though they were only able to log one sack on Cousins. It’s really just a stumbling block for Cousins as this is the first time he’s thrown less than 200 yards all season, averaging 294.8 yards per game through his first six outings.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cousins will be looking to bounce back in a big way in Week 9 against the Ravens who have the league’s worst pass defense so far this season. It’s easily a favorable matchup for the 33-year-old QB who will be worth a start in any fantasy league this week.