Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings dropped their Week 8 result with a 20-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Though the Vikings led for the majority of the game, a Dallas touchdown with less than a minute on the clock secured the win for the Cowboys, dropping the Vikings to 3-4 sitting second in the NFC North. They’ll have a favorable matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook ran 18 times for 78 yards in the loss to the Cowboys, putting in one of his lowest performances of the season. He was also targeted twice by Kirk Cousins but didn’t end up catching either of them. His output wasn’t at the top of his game by any means, but he looked to have made a full recovery from his ankle injury that had been bothering him throughout the season. That bodes well for fantasy managers as they’ll expect him to start turning out bigger performances like his usual self now that his ankle is fully healed.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although the Vikings will be taking on a tough run defense in the Ravens, Dalvin Cook is still one of the top running backs in the league on any given day and will be a must-start in Week 9.