Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings fell to 3-4 on the season after a narrow 20-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. After leading the majority of the game, the Cowboys scored a late-game touchdown with less than a minute left on the clock to take the lead and secure the win. The Vikings will look to bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

With Dalvin Cook fully recovered from his ankle injury and back in regular rotation, Alexander Mattison took a big back seat as he only played eight snaps in the loss to the Cowboys. He ran the ball twice for five yards, but ended up with negative five yards after catching both of his targets, scoring just two fantasy points in PPR leagues. He’s proven that he can fill the void fairly well when Cook is out, rushing for 112 and 113 yards in Weeks 3 and 5 when Cook didn’t play, carrying value as a solid backup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Dalvin Cook is back to health after that pesky ankle injury that’s been bugging him all season, so expect Alexander Mattison to see more performances like the one last week against the Cowboys. Mattison is a good choice to keep rostered, but he should stay on the bench as long as Cook is healthy.