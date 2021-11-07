Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings gave up a late-game touchdown to lose to the Dallas Cowboys 20-16 in Week 8. Kirk Cousins threw for a season-low 184 yards as the Vikings fall to 3-4, but still sit in second place in the NFC North just behind the Green Bay Packers. They’ll look to bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen brought in six of his nine targets for 78 yards and a touchdown, salvaging nearly 20 fantasy points in the loss to the Cowboys. It was a strong showing in a game where Minnesota’s offense struggled to get much going as shown by Cousins’ season-low yard total. Thielen will still be the go-to wideout as he’s notched six touchdowns through seven games, averaging 8.4 targets per game in the process.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Vikings will be going up against the worst pass defense in the league when they play the Ravens in Week 9, so Adam Thielen will essentially be a must-start as he should have the opportunity to put in a huge performance.