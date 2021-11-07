Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Veteran running back Devonta Freeman has been a quality RB2 in the Baltimore Ravens’ running back rotation this season. Freeman will look to make some noise against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

Freeman was the Ravens’ lead running back when they were last on the football field in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran running back did not do much on the ground (14 yards), but still found a way to score a touchdown. Freeman also had three receptions for 25 yards and scored a season-high 12.9 fantasy points.

Additionally, it was the second consecutive game that Freeman had a rushing touchdown and scored double-digit fantasy points. Unlike Murray, who can be somewhat productive on the ground, Freeman’s fantasy value is tied to if he can score a touchdown. The Ravens will be facing a defense in Minnesota that is struggling to stop the run this season, giving up 120.9 rushing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Murray is not ready to play, then Freeman might warrant a potential add in fantasy this week. However, I’d lean towards sitting him and looking elsewhere.