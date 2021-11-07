Le’Veon Bell start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The veteran running back Le’Veon Bell has been elevated from the practice squad by the Baltimore Ravens over the last few weeks. Bell is the fourth option in the Ravens’ running game behind Lamar Jackson, Latavius Murray, and Devonta Freeman.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Le’Veon Bell

Bell has looked like a shell of his former self since he signed with the Ravens this summer. The veteran running back has 34 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown in three games this season.

In his first game with Baltimore in Week 4, Bell had 11 yards on four carries and 1.1 fantasy points. He would not score his lone touchdown until a couple of weeks later against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bell had 18 rushing yards and scored 7.8 fantasy points, which was his best fantasy performance this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite the Vikings struggling to stop the run, the best move is to sit Bell in fantasy football until further notice.