Ty’Son Williams start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Ty’Son Williams waltzed into playing time with the Baltimore Ravens with all of their injuries to their incumbent running backs. Unfortunately, Williams couldn’t do enough with his opportunities and the Ravens brought in some veteran free agents who slowly took over the backfield. Williams only played two games in the month of October and he totaled six rushing attempts for a total of 16 yards. Williams has been a healthy scratch the other games last month so there is a concern for whether or not he is even going to be active this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams

Williams and the Ravens are taking on the Minnesota Vikings this week. The Vikings defense is giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season. They also just lost star defensive lineman Danielle Hunter for the season, so that could have an effect on how they do stopping the wrong the rest of the season. Either way, for now, the Vikings present a tough matchup so even if Williams is active for the game, I wouldn’t worry about starting him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Williams.