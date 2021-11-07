Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

One of the bigger surprises of the fantasy football season so far has to be Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, Marquise Brown. Brown had been fine to start his career as the deep threat for the team, but he never really did enough to have any sort of relevance for the team. He and quarterback Lamar Jackson finally have linked up on the same page. Through the team’s first seven games, Brown leads the team in receptions, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. This week, Brown and the Ravens take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

Heading into Week 9 and even with a bye week under his belt, Brown is the overall WR9 in half-PPR scoring formats. The Vikings are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers this season. He has at least five targets in every game this season so usage plus the matchup is going to equal a start this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Brown.