Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is struggling to stay healthy, and even thought the Baltimore Ravens had a bye week, he’s still in question for Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. He was looking fine Wednesday and Thursday of practice, but then sat out Friday with a groin injury. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Before the bye, Bateman had only been able to play in two games. In Week 6 he made his debut with the team and caught four of six targets for 29 yards. In Week 7, he only had three receptions but still had six targets and had 80 yards. He is slowly starting to develop that rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson and if Bateman can be another weapon for this offense this team could be really, really dangerous.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman is still adjusting to the NFL, but he is making good progress. He is borderline startable if healthy, but I think he is still going to be too risky to put faith into. The Vikings are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even with a solid matchup, Bateman should remain on your bench this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Bateman.