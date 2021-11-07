Damien Harris start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Running back Damien Harris continues to be the beating heart of the New England Patriots offense. He found the end zone again last week for the fourth game in a row, scoring the Patriots’ only touchdown against the Chargers. This week, Harris and the Patriots get another tough draw in the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris ran for 80 yards on 23 carries last week, including his touchdown run. That was the fifth time in the last four that he’s found the end zone. It’s not going to be easy to keep that streak going this week. The Panthers have given up just three rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs so far this season. Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott are the only running backs to hit triple-digit yardage against Carolina so far.

Harris is still worth a spot in your fantasy football lineups. He’s just too engrained in New England’s offensive game plan. But his ceiling will be a low one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Damien Harris.