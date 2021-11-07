Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson found his way into the lineup last week. We point that out only because it’s not something that happens on a regular basis. And it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be on the active roster when the Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson got 25 yards on eight carries for the Patriots last week. He also caught one pass for five yards. That’s not much in the way of a meaningful fantasy contribution. The Patriots have mostly used Stevenson, when he’s been active, to give Damien Harris a breather from time to time. Stevenson was inactive in Week 7, which might have had something to do with a missed block the week before. Either way, the Patriots aren’t trusting the rookie with much responsibility.

The Panthers are a tough opponent for running backs too. They’ve allowed just three rushing touchdowns to the position all season and one receiving score.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Between his backup role and the ongoing question of whether or not he’ll even be active, it’s best to sit Rhamondre Stevenson this week.