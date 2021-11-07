Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Fresh off a West Coast trip to play the Chargers, the New England Patriots are on the road again this week, on the opposite side the country, for a game against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are 4-4, thanks in large part to the strength of their defenses. It’ll be a tough matchup for Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne caught four passes on seven targets last week against Los Angeles for a total of 38 yards. And though he is a big-play threat, they kept him bottled up last week. His target share and catches are right in line with where he’s been all season.

Last week, the Panthers defense looked a lot more like the unit that was holding opponents to fewer than 14 points in their first three games, keeping Atlanta to just 13. The Patriots offense isn’t exactly the most explosive unit in the league either. Bourne always has some appeal because of his big-play ability—he threw a touchdown pass back in Week 7—but he’s still a risky start in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bourne is best deployed as a flex option with some upside this week, but you should check for other, more consistent options with decent matchups before committing to him.