Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

These are difficult times for the New England Patriots wide receivers. With a rookie quarterback and a conservative passing game, there isn’t much room for their pass catchers to make a dent in the box score. That’s certainly true for Jakobi Meyers, the team’s leading receiver. Meyers and the Patriots get a tough matchup this week against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers led the team with nine targets last week against the Chargers. He caught four passes for 37 yards, his lowest output of the season so far. With the exception of two games earlier in the season, Meyers has settled in with a weekly total that hovers around 50 yards. He’s yet to score a touchdown this season too.

The Panthers are holding opposing wide receiver groups to just over 142 yards per game. They kept the Falcons limited to just 13 points last week, a result more in line with what they were doing through the first three games of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Meyers’ appeal in fantasy football lineups is strictly a backend receiver or flex play in PPR leagues. He’s a risky start this week.