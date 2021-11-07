Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Should you sit or start New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor in your fantasy football lineup for Week 9? It’s not an easy question to answer, but let’s give it a shot anyway.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor led the Patriots with 60 receiving yards last week against the Chargers. He caught three passes on six targets, the most looks he’s had from the quarterback since the third week of the season. Yardage-wise, that was his best output since the season opener. The week before last, he caught two passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

This week the Patriots are taking on the Carolina Panthers, whose defense looked much better last week against the Falcons than it has for the last month. Carolina gave up just 131 net passing yards in that game. They’ve only given up eight touchdowns to opposing receivers all season. Agholor has scored just twice this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s probably best to sit Nelson Agholor this week.