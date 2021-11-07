Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots two-headed tight end monster has been a key part of the team’s offense this season. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith have combined for nearly 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns. However, for fantasy purposes, their weekly output and an extra conservative Patriots offense is keeping their value low. So what about this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Smith caught both passes that came his way last week against the Chargers, totaling 13 yards. He’s only topped 50 yards in a game once this season, and he’s only found the end zone once. Henry caught one pass last week on three targets, totaling 33 yards. He also had his four-game scoring streak snapped.

The Panthers have given up three touchdowns and a total of 356 yards to tight ends this season. Their defense held Atlanta’s rookie sensation Kyle Pitts to just 13 yards last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s tough to recommend either Smith or Henry this week. Of the two, Henry offers slightly more upside thanks to his scoring potential.