Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers look to put their recent struggles behind them when they meet the New England Patriots in Week 9. Sam Darnold has regressed back to his Jets days, which is a bad sign for everyone in Carolina. Darnold’s regression has especially affected the Panthers receivers, who had 1,000-yard seasons with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm last year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Anderson is primarily a deep threat, so it really only takes one or two successful plays for him to pay off as a fantasy player. Those deep throws simply aren’t happening with Darnold. Anderson has only two touchdowns on the season, and he has not topped 60 receiving yards in a single game. The connection simply isn’t there, and it’s hard to see the receiver doing much against a stingy New England secondary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re hurting because of a tough bye week for receivers, Anderson does have some upside. However, he’s probably in fringe flex territory at best given his recent performances and Carolina’s struggles. Sit Anderson in Week 9.