Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Chuba Hubbard ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots.

By DKNation Staff
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons
Chuba Hubbard of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Carolina Panthers head into Week 9 against the New England Patriots hoping to grab another victory. Last week’s win over Atlanta snapped a four-game losing streak for the Panthers, who will hope to have star running back Christian McCaffrey back for this game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard has filled in admirably for McCaffrey, going for 381 yards and two touchdows in the six games he has gotten double-digit carries. The running back also racked up 115 receiving yards and is showing why the Panthers had a lot of faith in him to be McCaffrey’s backup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If McCaffrey is out, Hubbard is the natural replacement as a fantasy starter. Managers who rolled with Hubbard in McCaffrey’s absence should be pleased with his performance. He remains a strong flex play if managers have two strong running backs, while being elevated to a running back spot in deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex positions.

