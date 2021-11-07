Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers head into Week 9 against the New England Patriots hoping to grab another victory. Last week’s win over Atlanta snapped a four-game losing streak for the Panthers, who will hope to have star running back Christian McCaffrey back for this game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard has filled in admirably for McCaffrey, going for 381 yards and two touchdows in the six games he has gotten double-digit carries. The running back also racked up 115 receiving yards and is showing why the Panthers had a lot of faith in him to be McCaffrey’s backup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If McCaffrey is out, Hubbard is the natural replacement as a fantasy starter. Managers who rolled with Hubbard in McCaffrey’s absence should be pleased with his performance. He remains a strong flex play if managers have two strong running backs, while being elevated to a running back spot in deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex positions.