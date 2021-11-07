Sam Darnold start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has gone through a rough stretch in recent weeks, and there is uncertainty regarding whether or not he will be healthy enough to suit up on Sunday for a Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots. He is trying to recover from a concussion in addition to a shoulder injury. He cleared the team’s concussion protocol on Saturday, but his shoulder leaves him questionable for Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Darnold left last week’s game late in a 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Before exiting, he completed 13 of 24 passes for 129 yards without a touchdown or interception as the Panthers snapped a four-game losing streak. He got off to a solid start to his first season with Carolina, but Darnold has really fallen off over the previous four games with numbers that do not inspire much confidence. He will go up against a Patriots defense that ranks No. 14 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Darnold is able to play, fantasy managers should not be starting him with a whole lot of confidence this weekend. He is one of worst options at the quarterback position this weekend.