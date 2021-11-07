Christian McCaffrey start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will attempt to win back-to-back contests when they take on the New England Patriots in Week 9. The Panthers might be getting star running back Christian McCaffrey back after he was activated off injured reserve ahead of the game. It’s still unclear whether McCaffrey will play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey is a fantasy machine when active, which has been a problem for him in recent seasons. He missed a huge chunk of last season with an injury before having a stint on injured reserve this year. If McCaffrey does take the field, he’s worth starting in any fantasy format.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The big question here is whether McCaffrey will suit up for the game. If he’s active, he’s an automatic starter for fantasy managers. Chuba Hubbard would be the alternative option for Carolina if McCaffrey ultimately cannot go. Managers will anxiously await news on McCaffrey’s status in Week 9.