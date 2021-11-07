What time is the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is back in Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix a year after the race was canceled due to COVID-19. The F1 race is scheduled to air on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 71 laps at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The course is 4.304 km (2.674 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 305.354 km (189.738 mi). In 2019, Lewis Hamilton won the race with a time of 1:36:48.904. The previous four races have ranged between 1:36:26.552 and 1:42:35.038. Prior to 2015, the Mexican Grand Prix had not run since 1992. Prior to last year’s cancellation, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had split the last four races in Mexico City, and Nico Rosberg won in 2015.

Verstappen is favored to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odd installed at +115. Hamilton follows with +135 odds. Valtteri Bottas stunned the top two drivers to claim the pole position and is installed at +425 odds to win. Below is the full starting grid for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Starting grid