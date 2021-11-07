 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Mexican Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
General view of the beginning of the race during the Mexico City Formula E Championship 2016 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on March12, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Hector Vivas/LatinContent via Getty Images

Formula One is back in Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix a year after the race was canceled due to COVID-19. The F1 race is scheduled to air on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 71 laps at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The course is 4.304 km (2.674 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 305.354 km (189.738 mi). In 2019, Lewis Hamilton won the race with a time of 1:36:48.904. The previous four races have ranged between 1:36:26.552 and 1:42:35.038. Prior to 2015, the Mexican Grand Prix had not run since 1992. Prior to last year’s cancellation, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had split the last four races in Mexico City, and Nico Rosberg won in 2015.

Verstappen is favored to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odd installed at +115. Hamilton follows with +135 odds. Valtteri Bottas stunned the top two drivers to claim the pole position and is installed at +425 odds to win. Below is the full starting grid for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Starting grid

2021 Mexican Grand Prix, starting grid

Position Driver Car No.
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
5 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
6 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
8 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
9 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
10 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
12 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
13 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
14 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
15 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
16 George Russell Williams Racing 63
17 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
18 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
19 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18

