F1 live stream: How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix via live online stream

Formula One is back in Mexico City for the first time since 2019. The Mexican Grand Prix was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but is back on Sunday, November 7 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The race starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at ABC.com/live, WatchESPN, and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton won the last running of this race back in 2019. Prior to that, Max Vertappen won back-to-back races, Hamilton won in 2016, and Nic Rosberg won in 2015. The race did not run from 1993 to 2014.

Valtteri Bottas claimed the pole position for Sunday’s race and has the third-best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +425. Verstappen is the favorite at +115 and Hamilton has the second best odds at +135. Hamilton and Verstappen will join Bottas on the front row of the Mexico Grand Prix.

Starting grid