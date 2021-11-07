 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 live stream: How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Mexico City via live online stream on Sunday.

By David Fucillo
General view of the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix practice session on October 28, 2016. Photo credit should read PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One is back in Mexico City for the first time since 2019. The Mexican Grand Prix was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but is back on Sunday, November 7 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The race starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at ABC.com/live, WatchESPN, and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Lewis Hamilton won the last running of this race back in 2019. Prior to that, Max Vertappen won back-to-back races, Hamilton won in 2016, and Nic Rosberg won in 2015. The race did not run from 1993 to 2014.

Valtteri Bottas claimed the pole position for Sunday’s race and has the third-best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +425. Verstappen is the favorite at +115 and Hamilton has the second best odds at +135. Hamilton and Verstappen will join Bottas on the front row of the Mexico Grand Prix.

Starting grid

2021 Mexican Grand Prix, starting grid

Position Driver Car No.
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
5 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
6 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
8 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
9 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
10 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
11 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
12 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
13 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
14 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
15 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
16 George Russell Williams Racing 63
17 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
18 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
19 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18

