F1 live stream: How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix via live online stream

Formula One is back in Mexico City for the first time since 2019. The Mexican Grand Prix was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but is back on Sunday, November 7 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The race starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at ABC.com/live, WatchESPN, and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Lewis Hamilton won the last running of this race back in 2019. Prior to that, Max Vertappen won back-to-back races, Hamilton won in 2016, and Nic Rosberg won in 2015. The race did not run from 1993 to 2014.
Valtteri Bottas claimed the pole position for Sunday’s race and has the third-best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +425. Verstappen is the favorite at +115 and Hamilton has the second best odds at +135. Hamilton and Verstappen will join Bottas on the front row of the Mexico Grand Prix.
Starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|77
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|44
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|33
|4
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|10
|6
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|Scuderia Ferrari
|55
|7
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|9
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|5
|10
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|7
|11
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|99
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|13
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|6
|14
|Mick Schumacher
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|47
|15
|Nikita Mazepin
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|9
|16
|George Russell
|Williams Racing
|63
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|22
|18
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|18