Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have once again fallen back on the losing end of things after a 31-7 blowout loss to the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. Trevor Lawrence passed for 238 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in the seventh start of his pro career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

While Lawrence is showing improvement with every part of his game on a weekly basis, it has been far from the year that many believed he’d have as the No. 1 overall pick. What probably could’ve been expected, was the Jaguars sitting with one victory heading into Week 9. From a fantasy football perspective, trying to win matchups playing from behind typically generates quality numbers for quarterbacks, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

The only bit of hope we can provide for Lawrence’s fantasy value is the possibility that their game against the Bills turns into an all-out passing marathon for the Jaguars. Though this might wind up being the case, Lawrence hasn’t given fantasy managers a lot of reasons to trust him in his rookie campaign, especially to duke it out with one of the best teams in football.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Lawrence.