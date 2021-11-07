Zack Moss start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

After a 3-3 tie at halftime, the Buffalo Bills offense worked mostly with the passing game to secure a 26-11 victory last Sunday. Zack Moss ran the football eight times for 19 yards in his worst outing of the year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Moss did most of his damage through the air in Week 9, catching six of his seven targets for 39 yards. However, his rushing numbers left plenty to be desired for fantasy managers. Fortunately, the road ahead looks encouraging for the second-year running back, with matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets up next. Moss is averaging 3.2 more fantasy points than a year ago and has scored touchdowns in games where he touched the ball 10 or more times.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Moss as an RB3/flex in Week 9.