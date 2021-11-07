Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Denver Broncos this Sunday. Prior to the season, running back Tony Pollard had always been a big waiver pick up in most fantasy leagues. This season, he’s emerged as one of the top backup running backs in all of the NFL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Although Tony Pollard is coming off his worst fantasy week of the season, he has had the best season of his career by far. In seven games, Pollard has rushed for 392 yards and one touchdown. He’s also making a bunch of plays in the passing game as well. He has 16 catches for 116 yards.

The Broncos rushing defense started the season off playing well, but it won't get any better with them trading away Von Miller. They currently rank 9th in all of the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game. The last time they faced a good offensive line, they couldn't stop the run. With Dallas’ offensive line being one of the top in all the NFL, expect a big rushing day for the Cowboys. However, I think Ezekiel Elliott should be the big play this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Pollard should sit this week.