Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has had a decent season so far with his new team. It’s at least been good enough to keep them in the hunt in the AFC West and make him a decent fantasy football starter in most weeks. This week, Bridgewater and the Broncos are on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater didn’t have much to show in the box score last week. He threw for 213 yards and a single touchdown against Washington. That came after three straight games with at least two scores. He may have to throw the ball a little more this week, especially with the Cowboys likely to have Dak Prescott back under center.

This week will also be wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s second game back from injury, which should give the Denver offense a little more confidence. The Cowboys are giving up an average of just over 19 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bridgewater is a decent fill-in option this week if you need quarterback help.