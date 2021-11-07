Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Joe Burrow may have been a little overhyped coming into the season. Fantasy managers were expecting this huge comeback after his injury and he got off to a slow start. Burrow seems to be feeling better though and he and teammate Ja’Marr Chase have formed quite the formidable duo that is keeping defenses guessing. With four teams on bye this week, Burrow could be a solid fill-in candidate and is someone you can trust in your lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The Cleveland Browns defense is giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Burrow heads into Week 9 as the overall QB8 on the season and looks to build off of that ranking with a solid matchup this week. He has at least 20 points in four of his previous five games. The Cincinnati Bengals appear to have their quarterback of the future and Burrow hopes to stay hot this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Burrow.