Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Baker Mayfield is an elusive quarterback who many would call a “gamer”. While he may be one of the best at performing under pressure and letting tight spots fuel him in real life, his gamer abilities haven’t quite transferred over to the realm of fantasy football. Mayfield is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that saw him miss one game, but he was able to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week with it. Unfortunately, it did indeed limit him and he turned in only nine and a half fantasy points. This week, he takes on another division rival in the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Heading into this week, Mayfield ranks as the overall QB25 in fantasy football. He has only scored more than 18 fantasy points once this season. The Bengals defense doesn’t present a huge threat as they are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing quarterbacks, but Mayfield doesn’t seem like he is in a place to air out the football. The Cleveland Browns continue to be run-heavy and Mayfield isn’t able to get the passing going.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Mayfield.