D’Ernest Johnson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

D’Ernest Johnson filled in quite nicely when starting running back Nick Chubb and backup running back Kareem Hunt were unable to play two weeks ago. He broke out for 146 yards and a touchdown which made fantasy managers wonder what kind of role he could retain on a week-to-week basis. Unfortunately, when Hunt comes back he will likely be relegated to third-string, but while Hunt is on IR he retains a backup role. When Chubb returned to the lineup last week, Johnson only had four carries for 22 yards, but he did find the touchdown which creates a confusing dilemma for what to do with him this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson

The Bengals are giving up the 20th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Unfortunately for Johnson, this means that Chubb is likely to get most of the work and even he faces a tough matchup. Looking at his last game, the usage wasn’t there and I think he lucked his way into a touchdown. I don’t know that you should trust him this week even with four teams on bye. Stay away from this Cleveland Browns running back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Johnson.