Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Once a PPR god, wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been struggling this season with the Cleveland Browns. Whether he is having trouble staying healthy or if he is under-performing, fantasy managers are hoping for a mid-season turnaround for Landry. He has only been able to play in four games for the team so far this season. In the game last week, he got 10 targets which were his most on the season so far. He brought in five of them for 65 yards, but he didn’t find the endzone and hasn’t scored yet this season through the air. To add insult to injury, he also lost a fumble in the game that played a part in his team’s loss.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

The Cincinnati Bengals defense is giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. In three of the games that he has played this season, Landry does have five receptions so he is consistent, he just has to stay on the field. With four teams on bye, Landry retains some fantasy relevance and managers are just going to have to hope he suits up.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Landry this week.