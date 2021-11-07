 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rashard Higgins start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Rashard Higgins ahead of the Cleveland Browns Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rashard Higgins #82 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he walks off the field after a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

At first thought, you may be wondering why we are covering a third Cleveland Browns receiver when the team can barely support one. Well, you would be right, but through eight games so far, Higgins is third on the team in targets. On the year, Higgins has 14 receptions on 25 targets for 168 yards and a touchdown. He has had more than four targets just twice this season so he will need some help to become relevant in this offense and for your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Rashard Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals are giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. I don’t think that he should be on your radar this week, even with four teams on bye. BUT, if Odell Beckham Jr. keeps griping with the team, there is a path toward Higgins getting an uptick in usage which could actually result in a bit of value for the receiver.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Higgins.

