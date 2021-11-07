Rashard Higgins start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

At first thought, you may be wondering why we are covering a third Cleveland Browns receiver when the team can barely support one. Well, you would be right, but through eight games so far, Higgins is third on the team in targets. On the year, Higgins has 14 receptions on 25 targets for 168 yards and a touchdown. He has had more than four targets just twice this season so he will need some help to become relevant in this offense and for your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Rashard Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals are giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. I don’t think that he should be on your radar this week, even with four teams on bye. BUT, if Odell Beckham Jr. keeps griping with the team, there is a path toward Higgins getting an uptick in usage which could actually result in a bit of value for the receiver.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Higgins.