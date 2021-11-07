David Njoku, Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Even though the Cleveland Browns offense is very run-heavy, the tight ends are featured in the passing game. While this hasn’t translated to any fantasy relevance on a week-to-week basis, both Austin Hooper and David Njoku have played well this year. Hooper is second on the team in targets and receptions. Njoku leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. If these players could somehow combine themselves into one player, he would be dominant. But, these players can’t get out of each other’s way to let one take the next step.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TEs David Njoku, Austin Hooper

The Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals this week. The Bengals defense is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. Because of the matchup and because neither player will let the other one take the role of starting tight end, you can’t end up trusting either in your lineup even with four teams on bye this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT both Hooper and Njoku this week.