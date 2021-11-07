Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

At one point it looked like Tyler Boyd was poised for greatness this season, but it hasn’t quite panned out that way. Boyd is still having a decent year, but he is overshadowed by teammates Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Boyd is still second on the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. On the year, Boyd has played in all eight games and has 37 receptions on 53 targets for 398 yards and he has found the endzone twice. Most recently, he had five catches on eight targets for 69 yards and a touchdown. This week, he and the Cincinnati Bengals take on their division rival Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd heads into Week 9 as the overall WR35 in half-PPR scoring formats. The Browns are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers against opposing wide receivers. This offense hasn’t always shown that it can support all of the mouths it needs to feed, but Boyd should get enough work to be somewhat relevant this week with four teams on bye.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Boyd.