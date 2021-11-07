Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Higgins is one of the many offensive weapons for the Cincinanti Bengals. While he is being overshadowed by rookie Ja’Marr Chase, he is still an effective receiver when he is able to take the field. Higgins has played in six of the team’s games so far. He is third on the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards. Higgins hasn’t scored a touchdown since the team’s Week 2 game, and he hasn’t topped 100 yards yet this season. Even so, he has been a solid fantasy player even if he doesn’t have outright start-ability. He and the Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns this weekend in an important AFC North contest.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

The Browns are giving up 30.38 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This seems like a ton, but this actually has them ranked in the exact middle of the rankings. Higgins gets solid usage in the receiving game so he does retain some value for your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Higgins as a WR2 this week.