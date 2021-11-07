CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

A few weeks ago, CJ Uzomah broke out onto the scene with 97 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has two games this year with 95 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, outside of those games, he only has one touchdown and he hasn’t topped 33 yards in any other game. It is hard to predict when his success will break out. He is fourth on the team in receptions, targets, and receiving yards but he is second on the team with five receiving touchdowns that have come from three games. Uzomah and the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns this week in an AFC North divisional matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE CJ Uzomah

Because of his five touchdowns, Uzomah heads into Week 9 as the overall TE8 in half-PPR scoring formats. There are four teams on bye this week, but I don’t think that means you have to go with Uzomah. The Browns are on the stingy side when it comes to giving up fantasy points to opposing tight ends. They aren’t a top team, but they are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Uzomah this week.