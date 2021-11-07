Joe Mixon start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

There were concerns last season that Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was milking an injury and wasn’t as hurt as he acted which some meant he was going to be out of town. Mixon is still the top dog in the Bengals running back room and he has been trying to ramp back up into relevancy both in regular football and in fantasy. Mixon is coming off his best game of the season when he had 14 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown and he brought in four of five targets for 58 more yards and another score. He is going to look to continue that momentum against his division rival Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Mixon heads into this week as the overall RB7 in half-PPR scoring formats. He does have a tougher matchup this week as the Browns defense is giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even with this matchup, he doesn’t have to fight for carries and is still going to be relied upon to set up the Bengals passing game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Mixon.